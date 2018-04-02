Murder Charge in April Shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A 29-year-old St. Louis man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in a parked car.



Charges were filed Wednesday against Thomas Edwards. He is jailed on $200,000 cash-only bond.



Police responded to a shooting call on April 21 and found 34-year-old Julius Caldwell dead in the driver's seat of a car parked in front of a home. He had been shot several times in the head, torso and arm