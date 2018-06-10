Murder charge refiled against man in St. Louis slaying

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis prosecutor has refiled a murder charge against a man, just a day after dropping the count as his trial was about to begin in the 2015 shooting death.

A spokeswoman for prosecutor Kelly Moyich tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that "witness cooperation" factored into Moyich's dropping of the first-degree murder charge Monday against 26-year-old Christopher M. Smith of St. Louis. Moyich refiled the charge Tuesday, along with an armed criminal action count.

Smith is accused in the October 2015 slaying of 38-year-old Karriem Floyd, with whom Smith was living in an apartment.

A message left Thursday with Smith's public defender was not immediately returned.

Smith has been jailed since November 2015. His bail on the refiled charges has been set at $500,000 cash.