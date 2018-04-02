Murder charges dropped in killing of mother, son

CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County prosecutors said they're dropping murder charges against a man accused of killing a woman and her son in University City because they can't find a key witness to the 2012 killings.

A spokesman for prosecutor Bob McCulloch told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that charges were dropped against 24-year-old Carlos Suber. Spokesman Ed Magee said the trial was already set but prosecutors couldn't find the witness.

Suber was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shootings of 54-year-old Phebe Stallings and her 23-year-old son, Mosary Stallings, on Oct. 29, 2012, as they were walking home from a corner store. Police believe Suber had been threatening the victims before the shooting.