Murder charges filed in SE Missouri man's death

By: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON (AP) - A southeast Missouri man and woman are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man found in a body of water.

Fishermen found the body of 34-year-old Derell Timothy Davis of Poplar Bluff Saturday evening in Mississippi County. He had lacerations on his neck and stomach.

Investigators say Davis had been traveling with 33-year-old Brent Christopher Naile of East Prairie. Mississippi County authorities allegedly found Naile early Sunday holding a knife and wearing clothes soiled with dried blood.

Authorities say Naile and 44-year-old Faye Ettie Myers of East Prairie were angry with Davis for a previous dispute. Investigators said they took Davis to a remote area, attacked him, then dumped the body in a waterway known as Drinkwater Sewer.

Both suspects were jailed without bond Monday and did not have lawyers.