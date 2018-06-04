Murder Charges in Missouri Heroin Overdose
NEW LONDON (AP) - A northeast Missouri woman is facing murder charges for allegedly supplying the heroin that killed another woman.
Authorities in Ralls County say 31-year-old Christina M. Schalk of Perry was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the October 2011 overdose death of 47-year-old Karen S. Caldwell.
Schalk pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in May.
Authorities say Caldwell died three days after taking the drug. Schalk is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter.
A message left Friday seeking comment from Schalk's attorney was not immediately returned.
