Murder Investigation Continues

On Saturday, the Cole County sheriff's department responded to a possible homicide call at this home just south of St. Martins and just west of Jefferson City.

When authorities arrived, they found nine year old Kyle Leuckenotte shot dead on the kitchen floor.

The sheriffs department later arrested Kyle's father, Doug Leuckenotte, a Cole County public works employee.

He's charged with one count of murder in the first degree, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of first degree assault.

KOMU spoke with the special prosecutor assigned to the case, Osage County prosecutor Amanda Grellner.

She says it's still too early to tell if the death penalty is an option.

However, she says she's working closely with investigator.