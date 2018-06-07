Murder-Suicide Kills Couple
Two of the victims were a newly engaged couple, Amy Louise Wall and Stephen Veach. Police believe Stephen Veach's brother Daniel shot the couple, and then shot himself. We'll have more on this story on KOMU News at 10 p.m.
More News
Grid
List
JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University is facing a $1.1 million state penalty after raising its tuition rates by... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Part of a building wall collapsed onto the sidewalk of Madison Street near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU can expect another year of cuts in its 2019 budget. The university is currently facing a... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged with crashing head-on into another vehicle and killing the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Urban Farm harvests more than 17,000 pounds of food every year, but the Columbia Center for Urban... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - A newly released document shows attorneys for former Governor Eric Greitens recognized prosecutors had a strong computer... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri House panel that had been investigating former Gov. Eric Greitens reversed course Wednesday, dropping... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri is only seven spots away from being the least-safest state in America, according to WalletHub. A... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Democrat Lauren Arthur scored a shocking victory on Tuesday, winning a senate seat in District 17, which... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY- A community is shocked and saddened after a fire damaged what many consider their second home. A... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -The new bus for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is ready to serve. Bishop Shawn... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Commission will decide Thursday on whether to allow 24-hour ambulance shifts for Cole County EMS.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A driver had a seizure and drove his vehicle off Forum Boulevard into a ravine Wednesday afternoon. The... More >>
in
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made a seventh arrest Wednesday afternoon in connection to a drug bust... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
in