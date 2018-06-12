Murder-suicide possible in deaths of 2 St. Louis County men
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (AP) — The deaths of two people in St. Louis County are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
Police in Bellefontaine Neighbors said two men were found dead Wednesday night inside a home in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Both suffered gunshot wounds.
Police said one of the men appeared to have a self-inflicted wound, but an investigation continues.
Names of the victims have not been released.
