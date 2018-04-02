Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of woman, her 2 children

FAIRDEALING, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri woman and her two young children are dead in what authorities suspect was a murder-suicide.

KFVS-TV reports that the bodies of 32-year-old Laura Coleman and her children were discovered Thursday afternoon in Coleman's home near the small town of Fairdealing.

Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton says autopsies are scheduled. Authorities have not yet released details about how the victims died.