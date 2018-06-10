Murder Suspect Arrested After Derby Ridge Lockdown

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police SWAT team arrested an Illinois man wanted for murder on Friday.

Larry D. Belk, 20, of Alton, IL, was caught by Columbia Police after an anonymous tip led police to 1406 Risen Star Court at 12:30 P.M. Belk was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for Murder in the First Degree. His bond was set at $1 million.

The arrest led to an evacuation of a nearby duplex and caused Columbia Public Schools administration to place Derby Ridge Elementary School on lock down due to the close proximity. Officers confirmed all children who reside at the arrest location were in school at the time of the incident.

Belk was accompanied by Porcha Marchall, 21, who was arrested on the scene on a misdemeanor warrant for operating a vehicle without a driver's license. Her bond is set at $750 cash only.