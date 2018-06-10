Murder suspect arrested after running into I-70 traffic

WARRENTON (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman remained in custody Friday after she ran into traffic on Interstate 70 while driving to turn herself in on charges of killing her husband.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ashley Nicole Hunter of Foristell is jailed on a $1 million, cash-only bond. She's accused of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 29-year-old Nicholas Hunter. Police say he was shot seven times at the couple's home on January 15.

The Warren County Sheriff's Department reports that Ashley Hunter was driving on I-70 Thursday afternoon when she pulled over near mile marker 206, exited her vehicle and ran into traffic.

Several cars swerved to avoid hitting her before she was struck by an ambulance from another county. The sheriff's department said she was not seriously injured.