Murder Suspect Faces Charges in Second Homicide

WARSAW (AP) - A man already charged with suffocating a teen during sex and dumping her body in Truman Lake has been charged with another death.

Forty-eight-year-old Anthony Balbirnie was charged last month in the September 2012 killing of 15-year-old Khighla Parks of Willard. Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster announced Wednesday that Balbirnie now faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Theresa Mohler.

A Polk County indictment alleges that Balbirnie forcibly injected Mohler with methamphetamine in August 2008, leading to an infection that killed her. Balbirnie also is charged with rape, sodomy and assault in the case.

Balbirnie is incarcerated at the state prison in Bowling Green, where he is serving time for violating parole. The Missouri State Public Defender Office didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press.