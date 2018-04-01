Murder Suspect Free After Conviction Overturned

OZARK, Mo. - A southwest Missouri woman whose murder conviction was overturned is out of jail on bond while awaiting a new trial.

Paula Hall of Sparta was released Thursday from Christian County jail after posting a $25,000 bond. She had been in prison for seven years for the murder of 68-year-old Freda Heyn, who disappeared from her Oldfield home in November 2003.

Hall was convicted of first-degree murder in February 2009 and sentenced to 20 years.

In 2011, a judge overturned the conviction after finding that Hall's attorney didn't have information that would have allowed her to challenge a witness' testimony. After an appeals court upheld the ruling, prosecutors did not appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.

KYTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/ZxUIyt ) Hall's next trial is scheduled for Sept. 30 in Taney County.