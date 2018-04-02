Murder trial for Missouri attorney rescheduled for August

LEBANON (AP) - The murder trial of a suburban Kansas City attorney accused of killing her millionaire father and his girlfriend has been rescheduled for August.

The Kansas City Star reported Susan Elizabeth Van Note of Lee's Summit now will go to trial Aug. 17 for the slayings of 59-year-old Sharon Dickson and 67-year-old William Van Note. Dickson died at the couple's Sunrise Beach home at the Lake of the Ozarks on Oct. 2, 2010, while Van Note died three days later at a Columbia hospital.

Prosecutors said Susan Van Note forged power of attorney documents and persuaded doctors to take her father off life support.

Laclede County Circuit Judge declared a mistrial last week before her trial was to begin because potential jurors had been discussing the case.