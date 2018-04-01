Murder Trial Statements

CLAYTON (AP) - Opening statements begin this morning in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Johnson, the man accused in the shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee. St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch is seeking the death penalty for the 22-year-old Johnson. The trial is his second. The first, in April, ended with a deadlocked jury. McEntee was killed on July fifth, 2005.