Murdered Children's Father Speaks Out

Last month, Carla Clay received a life sentence without parole. But, her 25-year-old former boyfriend, Randy Bedford, still believes she didn't kill his children.

"Nope, I never have. I've backed her up 100% for two years now, and I'm still backing her 100%," he said. "And there ain't anything that anyone can say to make me change my mind."

Authorities charged Clay in August 2004 with two counts of second-degree murder. Both of her infant children died of suffocation one year apart from each other.

Bedford says he was in jail when the deaths occurred.

"But, I don't hold Carla responsible for nothing," he added. "I never have and I never will."

In one letter Carla wrote from prison, she said, "I built my dreams around them and then they passed away and my dreams came tumbling down. I love them. I want them home where they belong."

In another she wrote, "I'm depressed to look at what I'm going through. I lost our babies and then my daddy! Now, I'm here waiting to see if I go to prison for the rest of my life!"

In a third, she wrote, "You know me better than to think I will give up my babies' stuff. That's all I have left, and I will not lose it."

That's all Bedford needs to convince him Clay's innocent.

"Anything like that has to be looked into. That I can understand, as law enforcement," Bedford said. "But, I just don't even understand why they would double-look now. I mean, accidents can happen. I mean, can accidents happen back to back? Yeah."

Although Bedford said he will never stop believing in and caring for Clay, he has started to move on with his life.

Clay's lawyers have filed for a mistrial.