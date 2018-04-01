Muscular Dystrophy Can't Hold Her Down

"That's the picture of the next wheelchair I'm going to get," she added. "I'm really excited about it."

Caitlin has had congenital muscular dystrophy since birth.

"At [her] first well-check, the doctor noticed muscle tone was poor and poor reflexes when trying to take a bottle," recalled her mother, Beth. "So we knew there was an issue, we just weren't sure exactly what it was going to be."

However, Beth said her daughter doesn't dwell on what she can't do.

"With Caitlin, there's never been the word 'quit,'" Beth said. "When she was in grade school, she would get up in front of the classroom and talk with them about what her illness was and why things happened to her. She felt like it was important for others to understand that she was just like them, she just had physical limitations."

Caitlin explained, "I usually tell them that my muscles don't work right and, because of that, I'm in a wheelchair because I can't walk."

She also has her own Website.

"This is my page that's all about my trach[eotomy] and my ventilator," Caitlin said.

Caitlin's never-give-up attitude doesn't let her feel sorry about her disease.

"There are people that will tell you that, once they meet her, they never forget and think of her often and draw from her spirit," her mother added.

