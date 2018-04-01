Museum May Combine Kids, Literature

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An educational organization and an existing children's museum are joining forces to build a larger museum that will focus on literature. Beyond the Book and Wonderscope Children's Museum want to open a 36,500 square-foot museum by the summer of 2009. The museum could cost up to $15 million, but supporters say it would draw about 150,000 visitors a year from a six-state area. The museum would have to compete with Science City at Union Station and the Children's Museum of Kansas City in Wyandotte County for visitors. Lauranne Hess of Beyond the Book says the focus on literature would make the museum unique. Johnson County in Kansas is a possible choice for the facility.