Museum's exhibit on Ferguson lacks City Hall contributions

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri History Museum's effort to collect artifacts from the unrest in Ferguson is missing one big contributor: City Hall.

The museum in Forest Park has spent two years collecting boarded up windows, protester gas masks, empty tear gas grenades and other artifacts from the days that followed the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown by a white Ferguson police officer.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ferguson city officials have declined to work with the museum. City spokesman Jeff Small says the city hasn't been formally asked to participate and has nothing to offer.