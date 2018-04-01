Musial Statue Now In Storage

Workers have removed the Stan Musial statue and put it in storage. It will have a prominent place outside the new Busch Stadium that opens next season. For years, the Musial statue was a gathering place for people meeting at the ballpark. Work crews used a crane to gingerly lift the statue from its pedestal and onto the back of a truck. Demolition of the old Busch Stadium continues. Crews are working around the clock to bring down the old ballpark.