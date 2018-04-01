Music 4 Mobility Concert Will Benefit PET MO-Columbia

COLUMBIA- The Music 4 Mobility Benefit Conert will benefit the local organization PET MO- Columbia. P.E.T. stands for Personal Energy Transportation, and specializes in providing means for mobility to those in need in underdeveloped countries. All proceeds from the concert will go to this organization to help their mission.

Performances include the following bands: The John Gurney Band, The High Street Nephews, Ewat & Klosty, and Jack Campbell and Alex Heller. But the concert will not only feature music; there will also be a raffle of signed sports memorabilia by the University of Missouri football and basketball players.

Mel West, the director of PET MO, says he's happy that the younger generation is helping out with the cause. "We who are a part of PET are delighted, utterly delighted, when young people show an interest in people in the third world and go to efforts like this to raise money for it. And at the same time, as they raise money, they will be telling other people about it and that's a great thing for a project like PET," West said.

Doors open at 7:30 pm, and the concert starts at 8 pm. Tickets are ten dollars at the door.