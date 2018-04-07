Muslim student files suit against MU professor for offensive remarks

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri student held a news conference Wednesday addressing a lawsuit she filed claiming an MU professor made sexist and religiously-offensive remarks about her Muslim faith.

Fatma El-Walid filed a lawsuit against MU professor Michael Garcia after she said he made a series of sexist and religiously offensive remarks.

El-Walid filed the lawsuit on Nov. 30. She claims Garcia asked her if "her parents had water boarded her as a child in preparation for the future."

The lawsuit claims Garcia also questioned whether El-Walid's faith made her hate gay and Jewish people. It alleges Garcia said "I hear you people hate the gays. Are you a gay-hater?"

KOMU 8 News reached out to Garcia for comment. His lawyers said he denies the allegations.