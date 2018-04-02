Mustang Task Force Raids Russellville Home

RUSSELLVILLE - The Mustang Drug Task force raided a home in Russellville in the 1300 block of Minnie St. around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night resulting in the seizure of drugs and guns.

The task force was made up of Cole County Sheriff's Department deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Right now the investigation is being handled by the ATF.

The Cole County Sheriff's office did not release any information regarding the number of people arrested, or the amount of contraband at the home.

Stay with KOMU.com for updates on this story.