Mutt-Minster Dog Show Raises $1,210 in SW Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) - An 8-year-old southwest Missouri girl who was disappointed that her mutt couldn't compete in the Westminster Dog Show came up with an alternative.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Mutt-minster Dog Show made its debut over the weekend at a Carthage park. And Olivia Pierce couldn't be happier that it raised $1,210 for the Carthage Humane Society.

That far surpassed Olivia's $300 fundraising goal. Her mother, Keegan Pierce, says donations came from a mix of corporate sponsors and competition entries.

The show featured nearly 30 dogs and their owners competing for the best-in-show title. The winner was a boxer-schnauzer mix. Olivia says she just wanted to have other people see dogs the same way that she does, to know that "they are all special in some way."