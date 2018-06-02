MVC Baseball is Defeated by Evangel Saturday

5 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Saturday, April 06 2013 Apr 6, 2013 Saturday, April 06, 2013 7:40:38 PM CDT April 06, 2013 in Sports

MARSHALL, MO. -- The Missouri Valley College baseball team hosted Evangel University for the second straight day at Indian Foothills Park for a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader. Evangel took game one in extra innings 8-7, and came from behind to take the second game 9-4.

The Vikings took Evangel down in order in the first inning, and put some runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning. The Vikings put their first two runs on the board with two outs after Junior Centerfielder Bob Warchuck (Wichita, Kan.) reached with a walk and Junior First Baseman Josh Hartin (Washburn, Mo.) doubled. Senior Third Baseman Troy Langan (Elk Grove, Mo.) then doubled down the leftfield line thanks to the wind, allowing Hartin and Warchuck to score and MVC took an early 2-0 lead. Both teams went down in order in the second inning, but Evangel took control of things in the top of the third. The first five batters reached safely to start the inning, and a two-run home run helped the Crusaders score five runs and take a 5-2 lead. The Vikings looked poised to start a rally in the bottom of the third when Junior Second Baseman Tim Roddy (Yakima, Wash.) was hit by a pitch and Warchuck doubled, putting runners at second and third with no out, but both runners were left stranded. Evangel extended their lead to 6-2 with a run in the top of the fourth inning, but MVC got one back thanks to a wild throw that allowed Freshman Shortstop Devin Burnworth (Kansas City, Mo.) to score and make it a 6-3 game. The Vikings threatened in the bottom of the fifth inning, but left the bases loaded. After Evangel tacked on another run in the top of the sixth, MVC was able to tie the game up. Sophomore Pinch Hitter Ruben Panigua (Blue Springs, Mo.) hit a one-out double, followed up by a Freshman Pinch Hitter Blake Breshears (Lee's Sumit, Mo.) two-run homer, the first home run of the season for MVC. A Freshman Pinch Hitter Zac Blakemore (Kansas City, Mo.) single brought home Warchuck, and a bases loaded walk drawn by Freshman Pinch Hitter Anthony Patchin (Lake St. Louis, Mo.) tied the game up at 7-7 when Patchin crossed home plate, but MVC left the bases loaded to end the inning. Neither team put a runner on base in the seventh inning, but Evangel was able to score one run in the top of the eighth inning to take an 8-7 lead. Leading off the eighth inning, Warchuck singled into center, and after two outs, he was advanced to third on a Langan single. A walk of Shull loaded the bases, but Burnworth hit a sharp grounder right to the pitcher, and Evangel held on for an 8-7 win. Leading the way for MVC was Warchuck who finished three for four with two runs scored. Langan went two for four with two RBI's and Sophomore Catcher Anthony Corona (Lee's Summit, Mo.) finished two for five. Burnworth picked up the loss in relief pitching the final two innings.

Game two started much in the same way as game one for the Vikings. After keeping Evangel scoreless in their first at bat, the Vikings put runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Panigua belted a two-out single to score Warchuck from third base, and Patchin followed that up with an RBI single of his own, scoring Hartin to give MVC an early 2-0 lead. Evangel got a run back in the top of the third inning, but the Vikings scored in their at bat in the third also. The MVC run came thanks to a Hartin double to deep left-center field scoring Burnworth to give MVC a 3-1 advantage. Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth inning, and Evangel failed to get a run across in the top of the fifth. The Vikings did plate another run to add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Three straight singles by Burnworth, Corona, and Hartin allowed Burnworth to score, and MVC carried a 4-1 lead into the sixth inning. Up to that point Pitcher Freshman Kevin Key (Miranda, Venezuela) had gone through the four innings allowing just one run. In the sixth inning, the Crusaders brought seven runs home, and overtook MVC to lead the game 8-4. The Vikings failed to get a runner past first base in the sixth inning, and Evangel added another run in the seventh to move their lead to 9-4. MVC couldn't mount a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Crusaders downed the Vikings 9-4. Leading the way for MVC was Hartin who finished two for three with two runs scored and an RBI. Burnworth went two for four with two runs scored and Paniagua finished with two hits.

The losses drop MVC to 2-22 overall and 1-13 in HAAC play. Evangel improves to 22-11 overall and 9-3 in conference play.

The Vikings will be in action Tuesday hosting Hannibal-LaGrange University in a doubleheader. It will be the last home date for the Vikings, first game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 82°
1pm 85°