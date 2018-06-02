MVC Baseball Taken Down by Central Methodist Sunday

MARSHSALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College baseball wrapped up their weekend series with Central Methodist University Sunday. The Vikings led early but fell late 4-1 in game one. In game two the Vikings scored eight runs in the seventh inning, but lost 13-12.

Starting Pitcher Freshman Kevin Key started the game well for MVC, keeping Central Methodist off the board through the first two innings. The Vikings were also kept scoreless until the top of the third inning when Rightfielder Junior Tyler Siem hit into a groundout which brought home Senior Third Baseman Troy Langan to give MVC a 1-0 lead. Central Methodist was kept scoreless in the bottom of the third inning, but was able to hit a three-run homerun in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 3-1 lead. Central Methodist was able to tack on another run in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for a 4-1 win. Leading the way for MVC was First Baseman Junior Josh Hartin who went two for three. Langan also went two for three with one run scored. The loss went to Key who pitched 3.1 innings giving up five hits with three runs.

In game two of the doubleheader Central Methodist jumped out against the Vikings building up a 9-0 lead through the first three innings of play. The Vikings got their first run on the board in the top of the fourth inning when Centerfielder Junior Bob Warchuck belted out a solo homerun to left field. CMU extended their lead to 12-1 before MVC started making their comeback. Siem hit a three-run double in the top of the sixth inning to cut the CMU lead to 12-4. CMU scored what turned out to be an important run in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 13-4. In the top of the seventh inning the Vikings put together their most impressive offensive inning of the season. The scoring started when Sophomore Catcher Anthony Corona hit a run-scoring single. Leftfielder Sophomore Dominique Smith then hit a two-run single to make it a 13-7 CMU lead. The Vikings got two more runs thanks to RBI singles by Siem and Third Baseman Freshman Jeremy Shull. First Baseman Sophomore Garrett Burke pulled MVC to within two runs thanks to a two-run single of his own, and Langan pulled MVC to within one run thanks to his RBI single. Unfortunately for MVC that would be as close as they could get, losing to CMU 13-12. Leading the way for MVC was Langan who went three for four with one run scored and one RBI. Shull finished two for two with two runs scored and one RBI and Siem went two for four with four RBI's. Picking up the loss was Senior Brandon Cooper who went two innings giving up seven hits and six runs, three of which were earned.

The Vikings drop to 2-27 overall and 1-17 in HAAC play. Central Methodist improves to 19-7 overall and 15-3 in conference play.

The Vikings will be on the road Tuesday for a doubleheader with MidAmerica Nazarene University with the first game set for 1:00 p.m..