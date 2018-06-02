MVC Cheer Squad Crowned National Champions

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College cheer squad is bringing home a National championship after winning the NAIA Small Co-Ed Division at the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla. This is the second National championship for the cheer squad, winning a championship in 1999.

The Viking cheer squad advanced to the finals of the NAIA Small Co-Ed Division Thursday, and performed in the finals Friday morning. The squad entered the final round of competition after finishing the preliminary round in fifth place. In the finals MVC was given an 84.13 score, defeating second place Indiana Wesleyan University which was given an 83.55 score.

"I am so proud of the team," said Head Cheer Coach Kristin Lyming. "They had a hard pre-lims day, but worked together and pulled through for finals. Their hard work and dedication shined through."

The MVC cheer squad took second place in the NAIA Small Co-Ed Division in 2012.

You can watch their performance below: