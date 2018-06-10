MVC Cheer Squad Makes History in Texas

MARSHALL - The Missouri Valley College cheer team competed for the first time in STUNT, a new female sport that incorporates many of the athletic characteristics of cheerleading into a four-quarter game format. The Vikings competed March 9-10 in Dallas, Texas.

In STUNT, squads go head to head with the exact same routine and fight for "possession," the squad that wins possession also wins the points for that round. As part of its NCAA Emerging Sport initiative, USA Cheer created STUNT as an opportunity for colleges, universities and high schools to meet the strict Title IX requirements.

Missouri Valley College became the first school in the Midwest to compete in STUNT. Valley competed against two NCAA Division I schools and performed well. The Vikings won their first game against the home team, Southern Methodist University 11-8. Then after tying two rounds, they lost to Texas A&M 11-18.

"I am so proud of the girls for being a part of this," Head Cheer Coach Kristin Lyming said. "It was not an easy undertaking and they not only did it, but they also showed up at a Division I school in Texas and made a name for Missouri Valley College."

The Missouri Valley College team made history not only as the first team from the Midwest to compete but also helping make huge strides for women's sports by supporting and participating in STUNT. The MVC cheer squad will not be competing in any more STUNT competitions during the current season, but plan on competing next season.