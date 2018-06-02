MVC Commissioner Irate Over CBS Blackout

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference says he would rather have the tournament title game televised on the Food Network if CBS can't guarantee it will televise the entire game nationally.

Doug Elgin told The Associated Press on Monday that central and northern Illinois and all of Indiana didn't see the conclusion of Creighton's 68-65 nail-biter over Wichita State. Wichita State's Malcolm Armstead missed a potential tying 3-pointer just before the buzzer Sunday.

CBS switched some viewers to the start of Indiana's victory at Michigan for the Big Ten title. The 10-team Missouri Valley has four schools in the areas that missed the finish of the championship game - Bradley, Illinois State, Indiana State and Evansville.

CBS officials did not immediately return a message Monday.