MVC Football Finishes No. 3 in Postseason Poll

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College football team is ranked No. 3 in the NAIA Football Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll. The Vikings finished with a 12-1 record, winning their second-straight Heart of America Athletic Conference championship, and advancing to the semifinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series.



The No. 1 ranked team is Marian (Ind.) who defeated Morningside (Iowa) in the 57th annual Russell Athletic NAIA Football National Championship Game Dec. 13. Morningside is ranked No. 2. Marian defeated Missouri Valley in the semifinal round Dec. 1, 20-17.



The No. 3 ranking matches the highest end of the season ranking for the Vikings, as MVC was ranked No. 3 in the 2006 and 2007 postseason polls. The Vikings appeared in the NAIA FCS semifinals in both of those seasons.



Four other HAAC schools are featured in the poll, including No. 11 MidAmerica Nazarene, No. 14 Baker, No. 22 Benedictine, and No. 23 Evangel.