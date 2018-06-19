MVC Golf Hosts Spring Invitational

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's golf teams hosted the Missouri Valley College Spring Invitational Monday and Tuesday at Indian Foothills Golf Course. The men's team placed third while the Lady Vikings took fourth place.



The leading golfer for MVC was Junior Josh Coletti who shot a two-day total of 148 (+4), finishing in a tie for second place one shot behind the tournament champion. Finishing with the low score in the tournament was Connor O'Neill of William Jewell College who shot a 147 (+3). Freshman Travis Chorley finished in ninth place for the Vikings shooting a 152 (+8), Junior Brodie McGregor took 14th with a score of 154 (+10), Sopohomore Drew Tucker placed 30th overall with a score of 166 (+22), and Sophomore Jesse Maples took 33rd with a score of 170 (+26).



The Vikings as a team shot 616 (+40) in the tournament, tying with Graceland University for third place. Central Methodist University won the tournament with a two-day total of 600 (+24) with Evangel University taking second place after shooting 608 (+32)



On the women's side the top MVC finisher was Freshman Crystan Shaffer who shot a 211 (+67). Top overall finisher was Lindsey Meteer of Baker University who shot a 168 (+24). Also for the Lady Vikings, Freshman Marissa Dove placed 14th with a 214 (+70), Freshman Jessica Crabtree placed 15th with a 216 (+72), Freshman Ashley Gibbs took 19th with a 234 (+90), and Freshman Rebecca Daolio placed 20th with a 247 (+103)



The Lady Vikings placed fourth as a team shooting a two-day total of 882 (+306). Taking first place on the women's side was Baker University with a 732 (+156). The second place team was Central Methodist University with a 757 (+181), and finishing third was Graceland University with a 757 (+181)



The golf teams will be in action April 15-16 at the Central Methodist University Invite in Boonville, Mo.