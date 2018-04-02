MVC Golf Teams Compete at William Woods Fall Invitational

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's golf teams competed Monday and Tuesday at the William Woods Fall Invitational in Fulton, Missouri. The Viking men's golf team finished in seventh place out of 11 teams, and the Lady Vikings ending the tournament in fifth place.

Leading the way for the men's golf team was Junior Josh Coletti who shot a two-round total of +7 (151), finishing in a tie for No. 14. Top performer on the women's side was Freshman Crystan Shaffer, who shot a two-day total of +46 (190) finishing in No 20.

The MVC men's golf team shot a combined score of +37 (613). The Lady Vikings finished with a team score of +251 (827). Men's team champion was William Woods University, shooting a -1 (575). Women's team champion was William Woods shooting a +39 (615).

The MVC golf teams will be in action again October 22 and 23 at the MVC Fall Invitational at Indian Foothills Park in Marshall, Missouri.