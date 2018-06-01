MVC Golf Teams Play at Eagle Open

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's golf teams played in the Central Methodist University Eagle Open in Boonville, Mo. this week. The men's team took sixth out of ten teams, while the Lady Vikings placed seventh out of eight teams.



The leading golfer for MVC was Junior Josh Coletti who finished in a tie for ninth. The reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week finished with a two-day total of 150 (+8).



The Vikings as a team shot 622 (+54) in the tournament finishing in sixth place. Central Methodist University won the tournament with a two-day total of 581 (+13).



On the women's side the top MVC finisher was Freshman Marissa Dove (Linwood, Kan.) who placed 33rd with a 214 (+70).



The Lady Vikings placed seventh as a team shooting a two-day total of 914 (+338). Taking first place on the women's side Williams Woods University that shot a two-day total of 594 (+18).



The women's golf team is scheduled to play at the Baker University Invite April 24-25, while the men's team will next play in the HAAC Championships April 29-30.