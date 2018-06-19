MVC Men Drop Midland Classic Opener

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's basketball team began play at the Midland Classic in Fremont, Nebraska on Friday afternoon losing to Mount Mercy University 92-65.



The Vikings got off to a good start against Mount Mercy, building up a three-point lead midway through the first half. However, Mount Mercy built up a double-digit lead thanks to a 13-2 run with around six minutes left in the first half. Eventually, the Vikings would go into the halftime break trailing by a 44-30 score.



The Vikings tried to work their way back into the game, eventually trailing by as little as 13-points, with seven minutes left in the game, but Mount Mercy proved worked through the Vikings' surge for the 92-65 win.



Leading the way for MVC was Senior David Smith who had 14 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, and four blocks off the bench. Freshman Jordan Epps added 11 points, three assists and two steals.



The Vikings were able to generate 18 points off turnovers, and the Viking bench contributed with 34 points.



The loss drops MVC to 3-7 on the season while Mount Mercy improves to 6-1 with the win. The Vikings have a game Saturday from the Midland Classic against an opponent that will be determined when other games from the event are finished.