MVC Men Fall in HAAC Title Game to Benedictine

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 12 Missouri Valley College men's soccer team went on the road Saturday evening to Atchison, Kansas for the Heart of America Athletic Conference postseason championship game, and the Vikings were defeated by No. 10 Benedictine College 2-0.



On a windy pitch, the Ravens were able to get an early lead over MVC with a goal just 10-minutes into the match. The game would go into halftime with a 1-0 lead for Benedictine. MVC got two early shots on goal by Junior Forward Nicholas Alexander early in the second half, but the Vikings could not get the ball into the net. Benedictine would put another goal away with just seven minutes left in the match to seal things up.



The loss drops MVC to 12-6-1 on the season, while Benedictine improves to 12-2-4. The Vikings will now have to wait and see if they have a resume good enough to receive an at-large bid into the NAIA postseason tournament. The postseason selections will be made Sunday, with the first matches scheduled for Saturday, November 17.