MVC Men's Soccer Drops to No. 13 in Coaches' Poll

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's soccer team dropped one spot and is now ranked No. 13 in this week's NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Vikings finished last week winning their only match, a 3-2 victory over Central Methodist University in a Heart of America Athletic Conference matchup.



Following the win the men's soccer team had a 7-3-1 record and 2-1 mark in conference play.



Already this week the Vikings have a 3-1 victory over No. 11 Benedictine College and a 3-0 win over non-conference opponent Missouri Baptist University. Those two victories did not factor into the latest coaches' poll, but improve the men's record to 9-3-1 overall and 3-1 in HAAC play.



Other Heart of America Athletic Conference members in the top 25 include MidAmerica Nazarene University ranked at No. 9 and Benedictine College at No. 11. Baker University is in the "others receiving votes" category.



The MVC men's and women's teams will travel to Graceland University Saturday in Lamoni, Iowa for HAAC matches. The women's game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the men's game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.