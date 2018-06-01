MVC Men's Volleyball Stays Ranked at No. 8

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's volleyball team remains in the No. 8 position for another week following the release of the first regular season NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 10 Poll Monday. The Vikings opened up their 2013 campaign Saturday afternoon with a neutral site win over St. Xavier University in four sets in Des Moines, Iowa.



The Vikings have a busy week ahead of them as they host No. 7 Missouri Baptist University in the first home match of the season Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Burns Athletic Complex, then play at the St. Ambrose Tournament in Davenport, Iowa over the weekend. The Vikings will play Robert Morris College, Johnson & Wales, and No. 5 St. Ambrose University.