MVC Men's Volleyball Team Challenged on the Road

MARSHALL, MO. -- The No. 7 Missouri Valley College Vikings men's volleyball team was defeated by No.8 Grandview University 3-0 Tuesday night in a conference match-up. MVC won the previous match on Jan. 29 against Grandview 3-1.



The Missouri Valley Viking men's volleyball team stayed close in game one, but never got anything going offensively falling 23-25, 17-25, and 15-25



Junior Outside Hitter Peterson Silva (Nova Era, Brazil) who finished with nine kills, and six digs, while Junior Middle Blocker Jacob Haar (La Mesa, Calif.) had six kills and one block. Freshman Middle Blocker Jose Martins (Sorocaba, Brazil) contributed six blocks and Junior Setter Will McCracken (Goleta, Calif.) finished with 27 assists, four kills, and six digs.



The loss drops the Vikings to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in MAMVIC play. Grandview improves to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in conference. The Vikings will be in action again Feb. 19 when they host No. 10 Graceland University in another conference match-up. The game is set for 7pm at Burns Athletics Complex.