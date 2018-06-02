MVC Men's Volleyball Team Defeats Graceland

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 9 Missouri Valley College Vikings men's volleyball traveled to Lamoni, Iowa to take on Graceland University. MVC defeated the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 29th 3-1 at Burns Athletic Complex. The Vikings came out strong again and never looked back winning 3-0.

The Vikings came out swinging hard to win the match 25-16, 25-18, and 25-18.

Junior Outside Hitter Peterson Silva who finished with eight kills and seven blocks, while Junior Middle Blocker Jacob Haar had nine kills and five blocks. Freshman Middle Blocker Jose Martins had seven blocks and Junior Setter Will McCracken finished with 30 assists, three aces and four digs

The win improve the Vikings to 17-9 overall and 4-5 in the MAMVIC. Graceland drops to 5-12 overall and 2-8 in conference play. The Vikings will be in action again April 2 when they travel to Hannibal to take on Hannibal La-Grange. Game time is set for 7pm.