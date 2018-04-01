MVC Men's Volleyball Team Splits Matches

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 8 Missouri Valley College Vikings men's volleyball team went 1-1 in day two action at the St. Ambrose Tournament in Davenport, Iowa, defeating Johnson & Wales, but losing a tough match to St. Ambrose University.



The Missouri Valley Viking men's volleyball team dominated their match with Johnson & Wales, winning in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.



Junior Outside Hitter Peterson Silva finished with 11 kills, three digs, and two blocks, while Junior Middle Blocker Jake Haar had seven kills, three blocks, and one ace. Junior Setter Will McCracken had 30 assists, five digs, five aces and Freshman Libero Victor Magalhaes contributed with nine digs.



The second match of the day for MVC was a tough defeat to No. 5 St. Ambrose University in five games 19-25, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23, and 7-15.



Silva finished with 15 kills, 10 digs, and six blocks. Haar contributed 12 kills and Freshman Stan Bosovik had 16 kills. McCracken finished with 50 assists, and six digs, while Junior Jacob Peterson had 11 digs.



The Vikings won their match Friday evening with Robert Morris and now sit at 3-2 overall. Johnson & Wales falls to 3-3 overall and St. Ambrose moves to 5-2 on the season. The Vikings will be in action again Jan. 29 when they host No. 6 Grandview University at Burns Athletics Complex. Start time is set for 7:00pm.