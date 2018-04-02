MVC Men's Wrestling Downs Benedictine

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 10 Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team went on the road to Atchison, Kan. for a matchup with Benedictine College. Benedictine is receiving votes in the current NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll. The Vikings dropped just one match en route to a 38-3 team score



In the first match of the evening at 125 pounds MVC's No. 14 Freshman Ryan Stearns defeated Andrew Morgan in an 11-6 decision to give MVC a 3-0 advantage..



At 133 pounds No. 10 Sophomore Logan Welch pulled out a 6-4 decision victory over Ben Randolph giving the Vikings a 6-0 lead in team points.



Freshman Todd Brockett made it three victories in a row for the Vikings thanks to a 14-8 decision over Michael Cutherbertson putting MVC ahead 9-0 in team points.



In one of the closer matches of the evening MVC's Sophomore Willie Essex scored a 3-2 decision victory over Joe Hunter to keep the streak going for the Vikings and pushing their lead to 12-0.



The first pin of the evening came at 157 pounds as Sophomore Nico Martinez pinned Ian Taylor in the second period moving MVC's lead to 18-0.



The Vikings scored a second straight pin as No. 7 Senior Gian Traverso was able to pin Hunter Stalford in the 165 pound match giving MVC a 24-0 lead in team points.



MVC's run came to an end at the 174 pounds as MVC's Freshman Taylor Smith dropped an 8-1 decision to Stephen Loosbrock making it a 24-3 Viking lead in team points.



At 184 pounds, No. 13 Freshman Brett Bader got MVC some more points with a 12-4 major decision over Connor Kenyon moving MVC's lead to 28-3.



The third pin of the dual came at 197 pounds as No. 10 Junior Carl Lawrence pinned Ethan Jirak to give MVC a 34-3 lead..



In the final match of the event at 285 pounds Senior James Alter defeated Rostell King by a 12-3 major decision ending the dual with a Viking 38-3 Viking victory.



The Vikings will next be in action Friday hosting NCAA Division II Maryville University in a dual. Maryville University recently won the MVC Invitational. The dual gets underway Friday at 7 p.m. at the Burns Athletic Complex.