MVC Men's Wrestling Falls in Dual at Truman State

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 4 Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team went on the road to Kirksville, Mo. for a dual against NCAA Division II opponent Truman State University. The Vikings were defeated by a 25-18 team score.



In the first match of the evening at 125 pounds MVC's Freshman Ryan Stearns was defeated by Truman's Jabez Zinabu in a 16-6 major decision, giving Truman an early 4-0 advantage.



The Vikings left their 133 pound spot open, giving the Bulldogs six more points, and a 10-0 lead.



At 141 pounds Truman's Nick Shea added to the Bulldog lead with a pin of MVC's Freshman Todd Brockett with 32-seconds remaining in the first period, making it a 16-0 Truman advantage.



The Vikings got their first points on the evening at 149 pounds as Freshman Jake Ekster earned a hard fought 3-2 decision over Truman's Ryan Maus, who is ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division II in the weight class. The decision gave MVC three points, and cut the Truman lead to 16-3.



MVC's Freshman Dylan King made it two straight wins for The Vikings as he defeated Truman's Dustin McClintock by a comfortable 10-3 decision, giving MVC another three points.



Truman stopped the Viking roll at 165 pounds as Colton Schmitz defeated MVC's Senior Gian Traverso in a tough match. Schmitz eventually made it out with a 4-2 decision over Traverso, and extended the Bulldog lead to 19-6.



MVC got back on the winning track at 174 pounds thanks to Senior Jamall Bufford. Bufford had to go to overtime to defeat Chase Wrisinger 5-4 in points, giving MVC another three team points and cutting Truman's lead back to a 10 point advantage at 19-9.



At 184 pounds, Truman put the match out of reach as Ryan Ward was able to pin MVC's Freshman Brett Bader halfway through the second period giving Truman a 25-9 advantage with just two matches remaining.



The Vikings made the most out of the two remaining matches as Junior Josh Manu got a pin at 197 pounds over Helmut Rentschler with just seconds remaining in the second period, and Senior Dan Mueller earned a major decision over Nate Helmig at the 285 pound weight class, wrestling in front of a hometown crowd. The two victories gave MVC nine points in the final two matches to make it a 25-18 final score in favor of the Bulldogs.



The defeat drops MVC to 1-1 in duals this season while Truman improves to 1-1.



The Vikings will next be in action Saturday at the Kaufman Brand Open in St. Louis beginning at 9 a.m.