MVC Men's Wrestling Falls to No. 10

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team dropped five spots and now sits at No. 10 in the latest NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll. The Vikings have been ranked as high as No. 4 in the poll this season. The Vikings have not competed in any events as a team since the last poll was released Dec. 20.



Other notable teams ranked in this week's poll include Grand View (Iowa) at No. 1. The Vikings host Grand View in a dual on Jan. 30. Baker University comes in at No. 12 in the rankings.



Also released were the individual rankings in each weight class. The Vikings have nine members of their team ranked: Freshman Ryan Sterns sits at No. 14 at 125 pounds, Junior Brian Bitney oves up one spot to No. 4 at 133 pounds, Sophomore Logan Welch dropped one spot and is ranked No. 10 at 133 pounds, Freshman Jake Ekster moves down one spot to No. 6 at 149 pounds, Sophomore Nico Martinez drops five spots to No. 14 at 157 pounds., Senior Gian Traverso is now ranked No. 12 at 165 pounds, Junior Josh Manu stay ranked at No. 5 at 197 pounds, Junior Daniel Mueller drops two spots and is now ranked No. 6 at 285 pounds, and Freshman Gabi Musallam is down two spots and is ranked No. 10 at 285 pounds.



The next team event for Viking wrestlers is the NAIA National Duals in Springfield, Illinois from January 12-13.