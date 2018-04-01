MVC Men's Wrestling to Start Season Ranked No. 16

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team will start their 2012-2013 season as the No. 16 ranked team in the NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Preseason Top 20 Poll. MVC shares the No. 16 ranking with Dakota Wesleyan.



The Vikings return six wrestlers that competed at the NAIA National Championship last year including Junior Brian Bitney, Junior Carl Lawrence, Sophomore Josh Manu, Junior Dan Mueller, and Senior Gian Traverso.



Other notable ranked teams that appear on the Viking's schedule include No. 3 Grand View, No. 4 Baker University, and No. 10 Missouri Baptist University.



The Vikings will hold their Purple and Orange Dual Thursday November 1 at 7 p.m. at the Burns Athletic Complex. The wrestling team will begin their regular season Sunday November 4 at the Oklahoma City University Open.