MVC Men's Wrestling Up to No. 4 in Coaches' Poll

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team jumped up 12 spots in the latest NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll to the No. 4 position.



So far this season the Vikings have taken part in the in the Oklahoma City University Open, the University of Central Missouri Open, and the Lindenwood Open. In the three opens the Vikings have accumulated one individual champion, Junior Josh Manu in the Oklahoma City University Dual at 197 pounds. The men's wrestling team has also brought home two second place finishers, one third place finisher, three fourth place finishers and a sixth place finisher.



The three teams currently ranked ahead of MVC in the poll include No. 1 Grand View (Iowa), No. 2 Southern Oregon, and No. 3 Campbellsville, (Ky.). Other notable teams in the poll include Baker University down five spots at No. 11 and Missouri Baptist University, down three spots to No. 13.



Also released were the individual rankings in each weight class, and the Vikings have 10 members of their team ranked. Freshman Ryan Sterns is ranked No. 16 at 125 pounds, Junior Brian Bitney is ranked No. 5 at 133 pounds, Sophomore Logan Welch is ranked No. 8 at 133 pounds, Freshman Jacob Ekster is ranked No. 4 at 149 pounds, Sophomore Nico Martinez is ranked No. 3 at 157 pounds, Senior Gian Traverso is ranked No. 6 at 165 pounds, Josh Manu is ranked No. 4 at 197 pounds, Junior Carl Lawrence is ranked No. 11 at 197 pounds, Junior Daniel Mueller is ranked No. 7 at 285 pounds, and Freshman Gabi Musallam is ranked No. 14 at 285 pounds.



The Viking wrestling team has its first regular season home event Wednesday night hosting No. 13 Missouri Baptist as part of a double-header with the women's wrestling team. The women's dual starts at 6 p.m. and the men's dual starts at 7 p.m. at the Burns Athletic Complex Wednesday.