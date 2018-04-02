MVC Men Win Dual in Final Match

Source: Andy Pulverenti - Press Release

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 4 Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team welcomed in No. 13 Missouri Baptist University to the Burns Athletic Center Wednesday night for a dual. The Spartans jumped out to an early team lead, but nine points in the final two matches helped to give MVC the victory 19-16 in team points. The dual featured a number of individually ranked wrestlers on both teams.

The dual started off at the 125 pound weight class as No. 4 ranked Deteoreious Prayther was able to come away with a 6-4 decision over the Vikings' No. 16 Freshman Ryan Sterns, which gave Missouri Baptist the early 3-0 advantage in team points.

At the 133 pound weight class, MBU's No. 6 ranked wrestler Gabriel Roman came away with a sudden death win over MVC's No. 8 Sophomore Logan Welch extending the Spartan lead to 6-0

MBU made it three in a row over the Vikings at the 141 pound weight class as Chris Padilla won an 8-4 decision over MVC's Freshman Todd Brackett, giving the Spartans a 9-0 advantage in team points.

At 149 pounds No. 4 Freshman Jake Ekster gave MVC its first team points of the night, gaining a 23-9 major decision over Esmond Ford. The major decision gave MVC four team points, making it a 9-4 Missouri Baptist advantage.

Missouri Baptist got another victory, this time in the 157 pound weight class as Espen Conley defeated Freshman Dylan King of Missouri Valley by a 9-5 decision, extending the MBU lead to 12-4 halfway through the dual.

The Vikings started to get back into the dual at 165 pounds as Senior No. 6 Gian Traverso was able to pick up a 10-6 victory over Tyler Floyd making it a 12-7 Missouri Baptist advantage with four weight classes left.

It was a second-straight victory for MVC at the 174 pound weight class as Senior Jamaal Bufford scored a 5-3 win over the Spartans' Andrew Carter-Johnson, making it just a 12-10 MBU lead.

The Vikings lost some ground in the 184 pound weight class as MBU's No. 2 ranked wrestler Weston Keleher defeated MVC's Freshman Brett Bader by a 10-2 decision, putting MVC in a 16-10 hole with just two weight classes left.

MVC got a big six points in the 197 pound weight class, to tie up the team standings, as MBU left their spot open against The Vikings' No. 4 ranked Junior Josh Manu, making the 285 pound weight class the deciding event in the dual.

No. 7 ranked Junior Daniel Mueller for MVC took on Julius Anglikas, and the pair made every second count in the deciding match. Mueller took an early two point lead in the match, but the pair would stay close to each other in points through the three periods. Mueller trailed by two points in the third period, but was able to tie the match up at 8-8 with just under a minute left on a take-down. Mueller than padded his riding-time to well over one minute, giving him the decisive point in what ended up being a 9-8 victory, giving MVC the dual win.

The Vikings will next travel to Kirksville, Missouri on November 29 to taken on Truman State University in a dual.

