MVC Men Win Graceland Cross Country Classic

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College cross country teams brought home some hardware from the Graceland University Yellow Jacket Classic Saturday in Lamoni, Iowa.



The Missouri Valley men took home first place as a team, defeating second place Graceland by 23 points. Finishing first on the MVC men's team was Junior Matt Leonard in a time of 27:29.49, finishing fourth overall. Right behind him by less than one second was by Junior Alex Avilez. All seven of the Viking men's runners placed in the top 16 in the 8,000 kilometer race.

The Lady Vikings brought home second place as a team, trailing meet champion Grand View University by 29 points. The top finisher for the Lady Vikings was Senior Rachel Gonzalez finishing in third place overall in a time of 20:26.76. Finishing in fifth place overall was Junior Amanda Buhr 13 seconds behind Gonzalez. In all the five runners for MVC finished in the top 24 in the 5,000 kilometer race.



Up next for the MVC cross country teams is the Heart of America Athletic Conference meet November 3 in Lamoni, Iowa.