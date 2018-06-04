MVC Rodeo Competes in Mississippi

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College rodeo teams continued their spring 2013 schedule by taking part in the East Mississippi Community College rodeo over the weekend. The Lady Vikings finished second overall in the team standings, while the men's team took fifth.



Individually for the men's team, one Viking took first in his competition. Sophomore Travis Smith tied for first place in bull riding. Sophomore Tim O'Connell took second place in the bareback riding competition.



On the women's side, Junior Chelsey Green finished in first place and Junior Shyanne Masters took second in the goat tying competition.



The men's rodeo team currently sits in second place in the Ozark Region standings and the women's team is in fourth place following the weekend's rodeo. Individually, O'Connell sits first in the region in the men's bareback riding competition, Smith sits in second place in bull riding and Junior Ben Runyon is seventh in the men's all-around. On the women's side, Sophomore Kasey Struxness is second in the women's all-around, Chelsey Merrigan is second in breakaway roping and Masters is fourth in goat tying.



The MVC rodeo team will be in action April 4-6 at the Northwest Mississippi Community College Rodeo in Senatobia, Mississippi.