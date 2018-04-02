MVC Soccer Player Honored at National Convention

MARSHALL, MO — Missouri Valley College midfielder Miguel Jimenez received recognition at the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana over this past weekend. Jimenez earned selection as a NAIA Men's Soccer All-American.

Jimenez, junior from Madrid, Spain, was presented the award from a two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Julie Foudy.

During the season, Jimenez netted seven goals and two assists with 12 shots on goal in 15 games this season. The junior also earned a first team HAAC selection this season. In 2011, he earned NAIA all-America honorable mention honors.

In Head Coach Vladimir Simic's tenure, Jimenez is the first Viking to receive first-team all-America honors.