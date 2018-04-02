MVC Soccer Programs Receive Votes in Weekly Poll

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley men's soccer team dropped two spots in the latest NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll released this week coming in at No. 13. The Vikings finished last week with a 1-1 record defeating Park University 4-0 Saturday, but lost on the road to No. 9 Columbia College 2-1 Sept. 12.



This week the men's soccer team will hit the road for back-to-back games against schools from Oklahoma. The Vikings play at 3-2 Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Friday and play at 3-4 Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma, Saturday.



Other Heart of America Athletic Conference members in the men's poll include No. 8 MidAmerica Nazarene University and Benedictine College who re-enters the poll at No. 24.



The Missouri Valley College women's soccer team is getting closer to entering the NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The women's team rose two spots higher in the "others receiving votes" category since last week's poll.



The Lady Vikings defeated Columbia College Sept. 12, 1-0 and defeated Park University 1-0 Saturday. The Lady Vikings will also hit the road for games in Oklahoma later this week. The Lady Vikings will play at 1-4 Oklahoma Baptist University Friday and at 7-1 Rogers State University Saturday, who is also in the "others receiving votes" category in this week's poll.



Other HAAC schools ranked in the women's poll include No. 8 Baker University and No. 18 Graceland University, while Benedictine College is in the "others receiving votes" category.